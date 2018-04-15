|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2814
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 21.04.2018 - 13:59 Post subject: Amiga Hardware Database Aktualisierung
18.04.2018 Amiga Hardware Database wurde aktualisiert
Update der Beschreibung:
- Hardital Super 8
15.04.2018
Neue Erweiterung:
- Hardital Flashbank
- Hardital Zorro Big Blue
- Hardital Multi Brain
Neue Software:
- M-Tec AT 500
Neue historische Werbung:
- Hardital Flashbank
- Hardital Super 8
- Hardital Zorro Big Blue
- Hardital Multi Brain
- Hardital Insider 2
http://amiga.resource.cx/indexde.html
