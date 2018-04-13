Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38915
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 21.04.2018 - 09:19    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Alpha Waves Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Terran Envoy Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Cougar Force Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Eagle's Rider Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Prince Clumsy Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Faces: Tris III Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Mystical Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
S.T.U.N. Runner Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Corporation Mission Disk Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Damocles: Mission Disk 1 Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Shuffle Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Line of Fire! Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Star Control Amiga Joker 2/91     18.04.2018
Kultboy.com 5/2018     17.04.2018
Simulcra Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Ivan 'Ironman' Stewart's Super Off Road Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Super Skweek Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
No Exit Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Rogue Trooper Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Sophelie Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Sly Spy: Secret Agent Amiga Joker 1/91     15.04.2018
Light Quest Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Celtic Legends Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Dick Tracy Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Tournament Golf Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
NARC Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Horror Zombies from the Crypt Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Sliders Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Jack Nicklaus' Unlimited Golf & Course Design Amiga Joker 2/91     15.04.2018
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Betrayal Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Panza Kick Boxing Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
ATF II: Advanced Tactical Fighter II Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
ESWAT: Cyber Police Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Golden Axe Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Tower Fra Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Wolfpack Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Crime Time Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Time Race Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Flip-it & Magnose: Water-Carriers from Mars Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Final Conflict, The Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Transworld Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Murders in Space Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
