Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38915
Location: Übersee
Posted: 21.04.2018 - 09:19 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Alpha Waves
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Terran Envoy
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Cougar Force
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Eagle's Rider
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Prince Clumsy
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Faces: Tris III
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Mystical
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
S.T.U.N. Runner
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Corporation Mission Disk
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Damocles: Mission Disk 1
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Shuffle
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Line of Fire!
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Star Control
Amiga Joker 2/91 18.04.2018
Kultboy.com 5/2018
17.04.2018
Simulcra
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Ivan 'Ironman' Stewart's Super Off Road
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Super Skweek
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
No Exit
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Rogue Trooper
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Sophelie
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Sly Spy: Secret Agent
Amiga Joker 1/91 15.04.2018
Light Quest
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Celtic Legends
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Dick Tracy
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Tournament Golf
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
NARC
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Horror Zombies from the Crypt
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Sliders
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Jack Nicklaus' Unlimited Golf & Course Design
Amiga Joker 2/91 15.04.2018
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Betrayal
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Panza Kick Boxing
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
ATF II: Advanced Tactical Fighter II
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
ESWAT: Cyber Police
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Golden Axe
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Tower Fra
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Wolfpack
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Crime Time
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Time Race
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Flip-it & Magnose: Water-Carriers from Mars
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Final Conflict, The
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Transworld
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Murders in Space
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
