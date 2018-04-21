|
|Posted: 21.04.2018 - 09:19 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Blockhead - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1997
Blockhead II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Blockhead II - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Blockhead II - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1998
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Update the Artist photo comments
Alex Trowers - Update the artist page
Alex Trowers - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Alex Trowers - Update the Artist photo comments
Willys Weirdy Nightmare / Willy's Weirdy Nightmares - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Willys Weirdy Nightmare / Willy's Weirdy Nightmares - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Intersoft - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Willy In The Castle Of Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jet Set Willy II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jet Set Willy 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jet Set Willy '97 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Willys Weirdy Nightmare / Willy's Weirdy Nightmares - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Willys Weirdy Nightmare / Willy's Weirdy Nightmares - Upload 20 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
