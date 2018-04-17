|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2812
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 19.04.2018 - 14:10 Post subject: Wicher Karten Software-Aktualisierung
17.04.2018 Wicher Karten Software-Aktualisierung
Eine neue Version der Software WicherInstaller v1.8 ist verfügbar.
Änderungen:
sdcard.device v0.6
- große SD-Karten-Unterstützung (> 4GB) hinzugefügt (TD_FORMAT64, TD_WRITE64, TD_READ64)
SDTest v1.2
- Wechsel des Leseblocks von der SD-Karte
https://retro.7-bit.pl/?lang=en
