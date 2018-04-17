Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Tunnels & Trolls 3.21 erschienen

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38889
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.04.2018 - 08:44

Tunnels & Trolls wurde in der Version 3.21 für AmigaOS 2.x veröffentlicht.


Tunnels & Trolls wurde in der Version 3.21 für AmigaOS 2.x veröffentlicht.

Tunnels & Trolls ist eine Game Engine für folgende Spiele:

Abyss
Amulet of the Salkti
Arena of Khazan
Beyond the Silvered Pane
Blue Frog Tavern
Buffalo Castle
Captif d'Yvoire
Caravan to Tiern
Circle of Ice
City of Terrors
Dargon's Dungeon
Deathtrap Equalizer
Gamesmen of Kasar
Goblin Lake
Hela's House of Dark Delights
Labyrinth
Mistywood
Naked Doom
Overkill
Red Circle
Sea of Mystery
Sewers of Oblivion
Sorcerer Solitaire
Sword for Hire
Trollstone Caverns
Weirdworld

Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
