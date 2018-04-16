Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38884
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 16.04.2018 - 09:40    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Nostalgia Time Amiga - Kid Gloves

Today I play an Amiga game from my childhood, Kid Gloves. On the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J72h0ABEnI


Nostalgia Time Amiga & C64 - Menace

Today I play Menace by Psygnosis, a game from my childhood on both the Amiga and Commodore 64.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzSlytt6wFY


Shadow Of The Beast 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Shadow Of The Beast 2 is a puzzle platformer from 1990, with slick scrolling and colourful backdrops, and lets not forget the music! I never got beyond the first few screens back in the day, how about you?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jo4nRfuFl-k


RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - A Blood Moon - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)

Great AGA demo by Nah-kolor which was released at Revision 2018...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BRq9uwBsRA


MsMadLemon: C64 Ultimate II+ part 4 - Floppy Disk and Tape backup and restoration

Part 4 is here! i explore backup and restoration of real floppy disks and cassette games using the 1541 Ultimate II+ Cartridge by Gideon's Logic Architectures.
Featured games are: The Bear Essentials and Arkanoid

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33yiIUptpnE


11. Classic Videogames Convention - 07.April 2018

Ihr habt die 11. Classic Videogames Convention verpasst? Dann könnt ihr das jetzt nachholen! Nächste Convention am 13. Oktober 2018!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPqVREDj4nI


Head Over Heels (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Head Over Heels is a classic 3D game from the 8-bit era, which made it to the Amiga with minimal fuss in 1991. The graphics may look dated, but the gameplay remains intact. Lets check it out.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tiNusEv-pA


Dan Wood: MorphOS 3.10 Review - Amiga on PPC Mac - What's New?

MorphOS is an Amiga inspired operating system that runs on a variety of PowerPC platforms. I check out the new version 3.10, the first new release in 3 years and packed with new features.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcwCBqaRG70
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold