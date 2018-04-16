|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38884
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 16.04.2018 - 09:40 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Kid Gloves
Today I play an Amiga game from my childhood, Kid Gloves. On the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J72h0ABEnI
Nostalgia Time Amiga & C64 - Menace
Today I play Menace by Psygnosis, a game from my childhood on both the Amiga and Commodore 64.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzSlytt6wFY
Shadow Of The Beast 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Shadow Of The Beast 2 is a puzzle platformer from 1990, with slick scrolling and colourful backdrops, and lets not forget the music! I never got beyond the first few screens back in the day, how about you?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jo4nRfuFl-k
RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - A Blood Moon - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)
Great AGA demo by Nah-kolor which was released at Revision 2018...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BRq9uwBsRA
MsMadLemon: C64 Ultimate II+ part 4 - Floppy Disk and Tape backup and restoration
Part 4 is here! i explore backup and restoration of real floppy disks and cassette games using the 1541 Ultimate II+ Cartridge by Gideon's Logic Architectures.
Featured games are: The Bear Essentials and Arkanoid
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33yiIUptpnE
11. Classic Videogames Convention - 07.April 2018
Ihr habt die 11. Classic Videogames Convention verpasst? Dann könnt ihr das jetzt nachholen! Nächste Convention am 13. Oktober 2018!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPqVREDj4nI
Head Over Heels (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Head Over Heels is a classic 3D game from the 8-bit era, which made it to the Amiga with minimal fuss in 1991. The graphics may look dated, but the gameplay remains intact. Lets check it out.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tiNusEv-pA
Dan Wood: MorphOS 3.10 Review - Amiga on PPC Mac - What's New?
MorphOS is an Amiga inspired operating system that runs on a variety of PowerPC platforms. I check out the new version 3.10, the first new release in 3 years and packed with new features.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcwCBqaRG70
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
