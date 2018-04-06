Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38874
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 14.04.2018 - 09:17    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Betrayal Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Panza Kick Boxing Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
ATF II: Advanced Tactical Fighter II Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
ESWAT: Cyber Police Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Golden Axe Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Tower Fra Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Wolfpack Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Crime Time Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Time Race Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Flip-it & Magnose: Water-Carriers from Mars Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Final Conflict, The Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Transworld Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Murders in Space Amiga Joker 1/91     13.04.2018
Cover: Pirates! Gold     10.04.2018
Cover: Lock 'n' Chase     10.04.2018
Cover: Space Attack     10.04.2018
Cover: Argus     10.04.2018
Cover: Galencia     10.04.2018
Cover: Slipstream     10.04.2018
Cover: Rescuing Orc     10.04.2018
Cover: Trap Them 64     10.04.2018
Cover: 1942     10.04.2018
Cover: Caceria de Patos     10.04.2018
Cover: Hogan's Alley     10.04.2018
Cover: Operation Wolf     10.04.2018
Cover: Pistoleros     10.04.2018
Cover: Number Nabber Shape Grabber     10.04.2018
Cover: Speed / Bingo Math     10.04.2018
Cover: Super Smash     10.04.2018
Hell Bent ASM 2/89     08.04.2018
Jetsons, The: Invasion of the Planet Pirates Video Games 9/94     08.04.2018
Mata Hari ASM 2/89     08.04.2018
Chrono Trigger Video Games 10/95     08.04.2018
Chrono Cross Video Games 11/2000     08.04.2018
Tank Attack ASM 2/89     08.04.2018
Fire-Brigade: The Battle for Kiev 1943 ASM 2/89     08.04.2018
Gribbly's Day Out ASM 2/89     08.04.2018
Usas ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Sixiang ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Evolution Cryser ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Tomcat ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Street Warriors ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Chuckie Egg ASM 4/89     08.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 178     07.04.2018
Commodore Disc Nr. 47     07.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 16     07.04.2018
FREEZE64 SH 1     07.04.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2018     07.04.2018
Joystick: Microsoft SideWinder 3D Pro     06.04.2018
Paperboy 64 Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000 Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Psychic Force 2 Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Rat Attack Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Victory Boxing Challenger Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
PGA European Tour Golf Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Wetrix+ Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Tony Hawk's Skateboarding Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Top Gear Hyper Bike Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
International Track & Field: Summer Games Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
Micro Maniacs Video Games 5/2000     06.04.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
