AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38874
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.04.2018 - 09:17 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Betrayal
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Panza Kick Boxing
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
ATF II: Advanced Tactical Fighter II
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
ESWAT: Cyber Police
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Golden Axe
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Tower Fra
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Wolfpack
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Crime Time
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Time Race
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Flip-it & Magnose: Water-Carriers from Mars
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Final Conflict, The
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Transworld
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Murders in Space
Amiga Joker 1/91 13.04.2018
Cover: Pirates! Gold
10.04.2018
Cover: Lock 'n' Chase
10.04.2018
Cover: Space Attack
10.04.2018
Cover: Argus
10.04.2018
Cover: Galencia
10.04.2018
Cover: Slipstream
10.04.2018
Cover: Rescuing Orc
10.04.2018
Cover: Trap Them 64
10.04.2018
Cover: 1942
10.04.2018
Cover: Caceria de Patos
10.04.2018
Cover: Hogan's Alley
10.04.2018
Cover: Operation Wolf
10.04.2018
Cover: Pistoleros
10.04.2018
Cover: Number Nabber Shape Grabber
10.04.2018
Cover: Speed / Bingo Math
10.04.2018
Cover: Super Smash
10.04.2018
Hell Bent
ASM 2/89 08.04.2018
Jetsons, The: Invasion of the Planet Pirates
Video Games 9/94 08.04.2018
Mata Hari
ASM 2/89 08.04.2018
Chrono Trigger
Video Games 10/95 08.04.2018
Chrono Cross
Video Games 11/2000 08.04.2018
Tank Attack
ASM 2/89 08.04.2018
Fire-Brigade: The Battle for Kiev 1943
ASM 2/89 08.04.2018
Gribbly's Day Out
ASM 2/89 08.04.2018
Usas
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Sixiang
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Evolution Cryser
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Tomcat
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Street Warriors
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Chuckie Egg
ASM 4/89 08.04.2018
Retro Gamer Nr. 178
07.04.2018
Commodore Disc Nr. 47
07.04.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 16
07.04.2018
FREEZE64 SH 1
07.04.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) SH 1/2018
07.04.2018
Joystick: Microsoft SideWinder 3D Pro
06.04.2018
Paperboy 64
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Psychic Force 2
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Rat Attack
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Victory Boxing Challenger
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
PGA European Tour Golf
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Wetrix+
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Tony Hawk's Skateboarding
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Top Gear Hyper Bike
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
International Track & Field: Summer Games
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Micro Maniacs
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
