AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38874
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.04.2018 - 09:17 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Ultima V - [improved] - Warriors of Destiny - (Origin Systems) RawDIC imager, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, illegal copperlist entries fixed, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/UltimaV.html]Info
Dynamo - [fixed] - (Code Masters) access fault fixed, ext. mem size increased to 512k, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, 3 blitter waits added (v2), built-in cheat can be enabled by pressing C - Info
Elvira - Mistress of the Dark - [improved] - (Horrorsoft/Accolade) quitkey on 68000 added, docs added - Info
Speedball 2 CD³² - [improved] - (Renegade) fixed button not working on most joysticks - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
