AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38874
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 14.04.2018 - 09:17


Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Intersoft - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Willy In The Castle Of Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jet Set Willy II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jet Set Willy 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jet Set Willy '97 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Willys Weirdy Nightmare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Willys Weirdy Nightmare - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Willys Weirdy Nightmare - Upload 20 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jump Machine - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Dan Silva - Update the Artist photo comments
Dan Silva - Update the artist page
Dan Silva - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bangboo - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Bangboo - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Bangboo - Upload 104 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Iron Lord - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Trained Assassin - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trained Assassin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Ace The Space-Case - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ace The Space-Case - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Argus - Upload 11 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Kill The Little Dudes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ace The Space-Case - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Anne Westfall - Update the Artist photo comments
Anne Westfall - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jon Freeman - Update the Artist photo comments
Jon Freeman - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Glenn S. Tenney - Update the Artist photo comments
Michael Abbott (Mike Abbott) - Update the Artist photo comments
Steven E. Hayes (Steve Hayes) - Update the Artist photo comments
Glenn S. Tenney - Update the artist page
Glenn S. Tenney - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Steven E. Hayes (Steve Hayes) - Update the artist page
Steven E. Hayes (Steve Hayes) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Eddie Dombrower - Update the Artist photo comments
Eddie Dombrower - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Eddie Dombrower - Update the artist page
Michael Abbott (Mike Abbott) - Update the artist page
Michael Abbott (Mike Abbott) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Anne Westfall - Update the artist page
Jon Freeman - Update the artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
