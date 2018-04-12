|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Posted: 12.04.2018 - 13:19 Post subject: Workbench Nostalgia Updates
[ßeta Workbench 3.1.x] Ein Bildschirmfoto der Workbench mit Hyperion Entertainments Kickstart v40.72 wurde hinzugefügt, und ein Bildschirmfoto des Kickstart 40.72 Boot-Bild; außerdem weitere Details zu Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen aus amiga-news.de; allgemeine Bereinigung der Anmerkungen.
[Lizenzierter Code in Drittanbieter-Distributionen] Dieser neue Abschnitt wurde hinzugefügt, Amiga Forever und DraCo mit den neuen MagicBox AlphaGen- und MacroSystems Casablanca-Seiten zusammenführt. Danke an Ignacio Gully für die Ergänzungen und Korrekturen.
[ßeta Workbench 3.1.x] Diese neue Beta-Version des AmigaOS (derzeit im Betatest) wurde von Thomas Richter und Olaf Barthel über Hyperion Entertainment entwickelt. Danke an Ignacio Gully für die Bereitstellung dieser interessanten Update-Informationen.
http://www.gregdonner.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
