Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38858
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 11.04.2018 - 15:07 Post subject: MorphOS - Volume One
AMIGA.net.pl schreibt:
Die englischsprachige Ausgabe des ersten Bandes unseres MorphOS-Handbuchs wird dieses Wochenende veröffentlicht.
Die E-Book-Ausgabe kann nach der Anmeldung in unserem Online-Shop im Kundenbereich heruntergeladen werden oder über einen Link, der per E-Mail übermittelt wird.
https://amiga.net.pl/index.php?lng=eng&kwt=10010&tms=283
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
