Posted: 09.04.2018 - 14:58 Post subject: Apollo Gold 2.9 veröffentlicht
Apollo Gold veröffentlicht in der Version 2.9.
Neue Funktionen
1) Verbesserte Unterstützung für schnelles AUS/AN des AMIGA
2) Ermöglicht der Software, die eingebaute MAP-ROM auszuschalten, um auf den ROM-CHIP zugreifen zu können.
3) Unterstützung von MAPROM-Zuordnung für ATARI Roms
4) Unterstützung des Speichermanagements für ATARI Speicherzuordnung
5) FPU beschleunigen (jetzt 51 MFlops bei x11 nach Sysinfo)
6) FPU arbeiten nun voll unter ATARI OS
7) Feuer-Taste beim Einschalten, um EMUTOS zu starten (ATARI OS)
