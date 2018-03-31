User
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38843
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.04.2018 - 08:09 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Joystick: Microsoft SideWinder 3D Pro
06.04.2018
Paperboy 64
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Psychic Force 2
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Rat Attack
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Victory Boxing Challenger
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
PGA European Tour Golf
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
ECW Hardcore Revolution
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Wetrix+
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Tony Hawk's Skateboarding
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Top Gear Hyper Bike
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
International Track & Field: Summer Games
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Micro Maniacs
Video Games 5/2000 06.04.2018
Highway Patrol 2
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
U.S.S. John Young: A Naval Warship Simulation
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Manchester United Football Club
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Atomix
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Hoyle Book of Games Vol. 1
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Fire!
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Hellraider
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Soldier 2000
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Spy vs Spy
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Spy vs Spy: The Island Caper
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Spy vs Spy III: Arctic Antics
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Vortex
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Rotor
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Demon's Tomb: The Awakening
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Jetsons, The: George Jetson and the Legend of Robotopia
Amiga Joker 4/90 04.04.2018
Kult-Buch: Commodore VIC 20: A Visual History
01.04.2018
Kult-Buch: Commodore: The Amiga Years
01.04.2018
Pizza Connection
PC Joker 4/94 01.04.2018
Pizza Connection
Amiga Games 3/94 01.04.2018
Pizza Connection
PC Games 9/94 01.04.2018
Nuclear Strike
Video Games 11/97 01.04.2018
Nuclear Strike
Video Games 3/2000 01.04.2018
Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels
Video Games 11/95 01.04.2018
Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels
Video Games 8/96 01.04.2018
Space Hulk: Vengeance of the Blood Angels
Video Games 9/96 01.04.2018
Sim City 2000
Mega Fun 1/96 01.04.2018
Sim City 2000
Mega Fun 9/96 01.04.2018
Star Wars Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung
PC Joker 8/99 01.04.2018
Star Wars Episode I - Racer
Video Games 7/99 01.04.2018
Dragonheart
Mega Fun 9/96 01.04.2018
Alone in the Dark 2
Mega Fun 9/96 01.04.2018
Pizza Connection
ASM 5/94 31.03.2018
Command & Conquer: Alarmstufe Rot 2 - Yuris Rache
PC Games 12/2001 31.03.2018
Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2
PC Joker 11/2000 31.03.2018
Pirates! Gold
ASM 5/94 31.03.2018
UFO: Enemy Unknown
ASM 5/94 31.03.2018
Sonic 3
ASM 5/94 31.03.2018
Horde, The
ASM 6/94 31.03.2018
Chaos Continuum, The
ASM 6/94 31.03.2018
Digital Love
ASM 6/94 31.03.2018
Space Pilot 2
ASM 4/88 31.03.2018
Lamentation Sword
PC Joker 3/99 31.03.2018
Tides of War
PC Joker 3/99 31.03.2018
Hanse 1480: Das Vermächtnis
PC Joker 3/99 31.03.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold