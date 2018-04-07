|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38843
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 07.04.2018 - 08:09 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Monkey Business - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Delta Patrol - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Tony Senghore Turunen - Update the artist page
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Championship Shooting - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway Y - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Master Of The Town - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Worldwide Hunting - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Worldwide Hunting - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Worldwide Hunting - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Golem - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Mind Force - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Monkey Business - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
Ron J. Fortier - Upload 5 Artist photo pictures
Ron J. Fortier - Update the artist page
Ron J. Fortier - Create one new artist page
Sixiang - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Sixiang - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Sixiang - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum