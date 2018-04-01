|
HelmutH
Posted: 06.04.2018 - 19:51 Post subject: Amiga Hardware Database Aktualisierung
04.04.2018 Amiga Hardware Database wurde aktualisiert
04.04.2018 Aktualisierung der Beschreibung:
- 3-State MultiVision 2000
Neue historische Werbung:
- Phoenix Microtechnologies Phoenix Board
03.04.2018 Neue Software:
- FutureVision 4 MB
01.04.2018 Neue Erweiterung:
- Trilogic Audio Digitiser
- Datel Electronics Pro Sampler Studio
- Datel Electronics Pro Sampler Studio II
- Datel Electronics Micro Sampler
- Omega Projects Sound Trap III
- Telmex Mini RAM 500
- Telmex Mini RAM 600
- Omega Projects Sound Enhancer
- Micro R&D Pyramid Sound Enhancer
Aktualisierung der Beschreibung:
- Hagenau Computer Deluxe Sound
- Telmex Handy Scanner
- Micro R&D Pyramid Hand Scanner
- Micro R&D Pyramid RAM A500
- Micro R&D Pyramid RAM A600
Neue historische Werbung:
- Data & Electronics Nordic Power / Nordic Power LC
- Datel Electronics Video Digitizer II
- New Dimensions TechnoSound Turbo
- Datel Electronics Geniscan
- Micro R&D Pyramid RAM A500
- Micro R&D Pyramid RAM A600
- Omega Projects Sound Enhancer
- Micro R&D Pyramid Sound
http://amiga.resource.cx/indexde.html
