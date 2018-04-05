|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2801
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 05.04.2018 - 17:25 Post subject: Deutsche Handbücher zu Hollywood 7.1 und XAD 1.0
05.04.2018 Deutsche Handbücher zu Hollywood 7.1 und XAD 1.0 veröffentlicht
Andreas Falkenhahn hat die von Dominic Widmer und mir erstellten Deutschen Übersetzungen zu Hollywood 7.1 und XAD 1.0 veröffentlicht.
Ausserdem arbeiten wir zur Zeit an den Übersetzungen für MUI Royale, RapaGUI und dem ZIP PlugIn Handbuch.
Die Handbücher zum runterladen findet Ihr hier http://www.hollywood-mal.de/help.html und dann unter Übersetzungen.
