|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38820
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 04.04.2018 - 17:06 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 13
|
|
|
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 26. März:
- Dialog zum manuellen Herunterfahren wieder aktiviert. Dieser wird angezeigt, wenn das programmgesteuerte Herunterfahren nicht verfügbar ist. Arbeiten mit palettenbasierten Grafikmodi möglich (neil)
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum