Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38817
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 03.04.2018 - 19:30 Post subject: MorphOS: MUI Class avcodec.mcc erschienen
Von Carsten Siegner gibt es eine neue MUI Class: avcodec.mcc.
Sie spielt mit Hilfe von "Avcodec" verschiedene Filmformate, jedoch ohne Ton.
Darüber hinaus verwendet die Class die vgraphics.library, um Vektorgrafiken im SVG-Dateiformat zu rendern.
Bitte beachtet, dass MorphOS 3.10 benötigt wird.
http://world-of-amiga.eu/download/avcodec_mcc_1.0.lha
Quelle: https://morph.zone
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
