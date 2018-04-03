AndreasM

Posted: 03.04.2018 - 16:17 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Super Bob Dylan (Amiga PD) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Super Mario Brothers in the style of Bob Dylan, or is that the other way around? This is a freeware public domain title, made as a demonstration of what the average person can create on their own, using Deluxe Paint and probably AMOS. Lets take a look.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cArhaQJ1LY8





RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor & Addict - Overtone - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA (50 FPS)



Nice little AGA intro with some great music in this Revision 2018 release by Nah-Kolor & Addict. This is Overtone...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjPg8p5IXJw





RetroDemoScene: Oxyron & Desire - Oxyre - Amiga 40k Intro (50 FPS)



Cube-tastic intro by Oxyron & Desire. Released at Revision 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Oe4k8khWG4





Retro Ravi: Where to buy Amiga in 2018



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2kHxFY5CJ8





The Guru Meditation: Commodore Amiga Vampire Accelerator Overview Past, Present & Future - Part 1 of 2



This is a PowerPoint presentation by Manuel Jesus of the Apollo team that gives an overview of the Vampire accelerator cards. Manuel describes the features of the Vampire as well as the past, present, and future plans Apollo team has for the Vampire cards. This presentation took place on March 24th, 2018 at the Westchester Amiga User Group (WAUG) in New York and is the first of 2 videos that I will make about this meeting. The second will be the hands-on demo of the Vampire in action.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-egp3pWr1w





RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor & Offence - Centaur - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)



Nah-Kolor & Offence with a nice release from Revsion 2018, this is Centaur...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb3isVibwmc





RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - A Blood Moon - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)



Great AGA demo by Nah-kolor which was released at Revision 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3m_4sWJaRw





RetroDemoScene: The Deadliners & Lemon - The Fall - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)



Phenomenal demo by the Deadliners & Lemon which shows what you can do with the OCS chipset. Winning Amiga demo @ Revision 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GazqAFdhcvU

