Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38795
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 31.03.2018 - 09:01 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Th!nk Cross - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Th!nk Cross - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rugby: The World Cup - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tetris: The Soviet Challenge / Tetris (Infogrames) / Tetris (Spectrum HoloByte) - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Movem / Robotics Life - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Movem / Robotics Life - Upload 51 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Cube-X - Upload 152 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
American Football Coach - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cube-X - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
American Football Coach - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Movem / Robotics Life - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
American Football Coach - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Movem / Robotics Life - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Movem / Robotics Life - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
American Football Coach - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
American Football Coach - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xpedition - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Upload 10 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Upload 18 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2001
Xpedition - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
Haydn Potter - Create one new artist page
Composer Software - Update the publisher page
Composer Software - Update the developer page
Composer Software - Create one new developer page
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
First Samurai, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
