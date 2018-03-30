Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38779
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.03.2018 - 14:06 Post subject: Commodore/Amiga bei der Livermore Innovationsmesse
Kommt zur Ausstellung unserer klassischen Computer auf der Livermore Innovation Fair 2018, Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore, Kalifornien.
LIF ist eine kostenlose Veranstaltung und von 10.00 bis 15.00 Uhr für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet.
Auf der Ausstellung der klassischen Computer können klassischen Rechner wie Commodore PET 2001, Apple II, IBM PC, MSX und einen Altair, Commodore 64 und einen klassischen Amiga ausprobiert werden.
