Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Commodore/Amiga bei der Livermore Innovationsmesse

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38779
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 30.03.2018 - 14:06
Kommt zur Ausstellung unserer klassischen Computer auf der Livermore Innovation Fair 2018, Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore, Kalifornien.
LIF ist eine kostenlose Veranstaltung und von 10.00 bis 15.00 Uhr für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet.
Auf der Ausstellung der klassischen Computer können klassischen Rechner wie Commodore PET 2001, Apple II, IBM PC, MSX und einen Altair, Commodore 64 und einen klassischen Amiga ausprobiert werden.

https://lvpac.org/event/livermore-innovation-fair/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1105261506250973/

LIF Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ouZqTunzYxg

Grüße,
Robert Bernardo
Fresno Commodore User Group - http://www.dickestel.com/fcug.htm
Southern California Commodore & Amiga Network -
http://www.portcommodore.com/sccan
June 9-19 Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018 -
http://www.portcommodore.com/pacommex
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
