View previous topic :: View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38779
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 30.03.2018 - 14:06 Post subject: MorphOS: Public Beta Version des Iris Email Client
Die erste Beta des neuen E-Mail Client für MorphOS - Iris - kann nun heruntergeladen werden: tunkki
Iris ist ein IMAP-Client mit Unterstützung für OAuth2 für GMail und Outlook.com und HTML E-Mails (lesen und erstellen).
Bitte beachtet, dass dies noch eine frühe Beta ist. Für Fragen und Hilfe schaut bitte in den Iris Blog im Forum.
Quelle: https://morph.zone
