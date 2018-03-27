Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38774
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 27.03.2018 - 08:15    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Nostalgia Time Amiga & C64 - Pang

On both the Commodore Amiga and Commodore 64, I play 'Pang'. Which is a classic I played back in the day on the Amiga, however the Commodore 64 version is new to me.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI-DkmIdTfQ


Overdrive (Infacto) (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

A relatively unknown top-down shooter, overdrive peaked at #10 in our top 20 vertical shooters countdown, so lets take a closer look at this game, and see why it was so highly rated.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYxvf_IuzB8


Classic Videogames RADIO - Jukebox

Über 4400 Original Chiptunes der Demoscene und Spielemusik von Plattformen aus den Jahren 1980 bis 2000, stehen euch in dieser Jukebox Live Sendung zur Verfügung, aus denen ihr euer Radio Programm zusammen stellen könnt.

Schaltet ein! Ich freue mich Euch in unserem Radio Chat begrüßen zu können, aus dem ihr uns eure Musikwünsche mitteilen könnt!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpK4flH9p6g


The Guru Meditation: AmiEXPO 1990 - Commodore Amiga Video Magazine

This is a show report from AmiEXPO 1990 in Washington DC produced by "Amiga Video Magazine" in April of 1990. It is not a Guru Meditation production, but AmigaBill attended this very AmiEXPO and you can see him with Jay Miner in the thumbnail for the video. AmigaBill uncovered this VHS tape in The Barn and digitized it for your viewing pleasure. Included here are interviews and demonstrations from Digital Creations, DCTV, HAM-E, NewTek, GVP, PixSound, Amiga World, Doug Barney, Amiga Developers Association, Mike Halvorson, Steve Gilmor, and Jay Miner. This video is a time capsule and glimpse into what was happening at Commodore and in the Amiga community in March 1990. Enjoy!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-ZkaXdi80w


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Der Atari auf dem Weg zum PC" - BlindGerMan - RETROpulsiv 11.0 (Augsburg)

Herwig "BlindGerMan" Solf hielt, auf der RETROpulsiv 11.0, die am 24. und 25. März 2018 in Augsburg, an der Fakultät für Informatik, stattfand, einen Vortrag zum Thema "Der Atari auf dem Weg zum PC". Durch die 68K Verwandschaft zum Amiga findet sich auch hier einiges an Hardware, die vom XT bis zum 386er reicht.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iaIOWC4r4A


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Teletext am C64" - Norbert Kehrer - RETROpulsiv 11.0 (Augsburg)

Teletext, oder Videotext, scheint heutzutage beinahe schon ein Relikt zu sein. Dennoch halten es viele Sendeanstalten offenbar für notwendig, diese Seiten auch auf ihrer Internetpräsenz verfügbar zu machen. Norbert Kehrer entwickelte eine Möglichkeit eben diese Seiten auszulesen und auf dem C64 wiederzugeben.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIp-mTyBx78


Retro Ravi : Fixing Amiga Keyboards

I take apart the Commodore Amiga 1200 keyboard, give it a clean. Showing you my brutal method of how to fix an amiga. This amiga was a wreck from years ago from ebay junk shop.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov-4cf9mXlI
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
