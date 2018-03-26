|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38769
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 26.03.2018 - 09:09 Post subject: BoingsWorld Episode 90 erschienen
Hallo liebe Amigafans,
lang lang ist's her...
Die letzte Ausgabe ist schon ein Weilchen her, doch keine Sorge - hier geht es weiter!
In dieser Episode sprechen Mike und Marcus ein wenig über die Neuigkeiten die es seit
der letzten Ausgabe gab. Neue Hard- und Software und die Stimmung in der Community...
Ausserdem sprechen Ernie und Locke in der aktuellen Ausgabe über Atari's und ihre
Umweltfreundlichkeit - Ihr dürft gespannt sein!
Wir wünschen ein Euchviel Spaß und gute Unterhaltung
mit der aktuellen Ausgabe von BoingsWorld...
Und ein frohes Osterfest !
BoingsWorld Episode 91 erscheint ... bald!
Euer BoingsWorld Team
News verfasst von: Boingmax
http://boingsworld.de
News Quelle: http://boingsworld.de
URL der Quelle: http://boingsworld.de
