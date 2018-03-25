|
|Posted: 25.03.2018 - 13:43 Post subject: MorphOS: Chelp 1.2 veröffentlicht
Chelp ist ein Lua - Skript, mit dem Shell - Befehlsbeschreibungen abgerufen und angezeigt werden können MorphOS Library <Wiki.
Das Skript wird jetzt für HTTPS-Verbindungen aktualisiert, da die HTTP-Unterstützung in der MorphOS-Bibliothek entfernt wurde.
Bitte aktualisiert eeure Installationen, wenn ihr aktualisierte Befehlsbeschreibungen erhalten möchtet
Die Aktualisierung ist über Grunch oder im Aminet verfügbar.
http://aminet.net/package/util/batch/Chelp
Quelle: https://www.morph.zone
