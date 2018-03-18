Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
PostPosted: 24.03.2018 - 09:09    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko Power Play 7/98     23.03.2018
Tiny Trails Power Play 7/98     23.03.2018
Wall Street Trader 98: Börsenfieber Power Play 7/98     23.03.2018
Star Trek - Starfleet Academy: Chekov's Lost Missions Power Play 7/98     23.03.2018
World League Soccer 98 Power Play 7/98     23.03.2018
Alien Earth Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Pro Pilot Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Xenocracy Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Prost Grand Prix 1998 Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Mech Commander Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Cyberstorm 2: Corporate Wars Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Adidas Power Soccer 98 Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Civilization II: Multiplayer Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Unreal (1998) Power Play 8/98     23.03.2018
Amiga Short Cut 11/91     21.03.2018
CD-ROM Play 7/95     21.03.2018
CD-ROM Spiele 2/95     21.03.2018
Rushware Aktuell 11/91     21.03.2018
Zocker Heaven 4/2004     21.03.2018
Computer Team 1/86     21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 1/86     21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 2/86     21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 3/86     21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 5/87     21.03.2018
CPC Schneider Magazin 6/86     21.03.2018
PC Amstrad/Schneider International 4/88     21.03.2018
Austerlitz Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Armada: Battlescapes Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Speedrunner Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Regnum Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Börsenfieber Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Money-Player Deluxe Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Limes & Napoleon Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Oliver & Company Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Conqueror Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Cluedo Master Detective Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Startrash Amiga Joker 3/90     19.03.2018
Infestation Amiga Joker 4/90     19.03.2018
Scramble Spirits Amiga Joker 4/90     19.03.2018
After the War Amiga Joker 4/90     19.03.2018
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles Amiga Joker 4/90     19.03.2018
Pirates! Gold Power Play 7/93     18.03.2018
Starship Titanic Power Play 6/98     18.03.2018
iPanzer '44 Power Play 6/98     18.03.2018
Warcraft Adventure: Lord of the Clans Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Robo Rumble Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Of Light and Darkness: The Prophecy Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Wrecking Crew (1998) Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Clash Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Monopoly: WM-Edition Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Army Men Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Ian Livingstone's Deathtrap Dungeon Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
KKND 2: Krossfire Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
X-COM: Interceptor Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Panzer Commander Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
Commandos: Hinter Feindlichen Linien Power Play 7/98     18.03.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
