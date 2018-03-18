User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38756
Location: Übersee
Posted: 24.03.2018 - 09:09 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko
Power Play 7/98 23.03.2018
Tiny Trails
Power Play 7/98 23.03.2018
Wall Street Trader 98: Börsenfieber
Power Play 7/98 23.03.2018
Star Trek - Starfleet Academy: Chekov's Lost Missions
Power Play 7/98 23.03.2018
World League Soccer 98
Power Play 7/98 23.03.2018
Alien Earth
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Pro Pilot
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Xenocracy
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Prost Grand Prix 1998
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Mech Commander
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Cyberstorm 2: Corporate Wars
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Adidas Power Soccer 98
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Civilization II: Multiplayer
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Unreal (1998)
Power Play 8/98 23.03.2018
Amiga Short Cut 11/91
21.03.2018
CD-ROM Play 7/95
21.03.2018
CD-ROM Spiele 2/95
21.03.2018
Rushware Aktuell 11/91
21.03.2018
Zocker Heaven 4/2004
21.03.2018
Computer Team 1/86
21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 1/86
21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 2/86
21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 3/86
21.03.2018
CPC Schneider International SH 5/87
21.03.2018
CPC Schneider Magazin 6/86
21.03.2018
PC Amstrad/Schneider International 4/88
21.03.2018
Austerlitz
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Armada: Battlescapes
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Speedrunner
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Regnum
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Börsenfieber
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Money-Player Deluxe
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Limes & Napoleon
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Oliver & Company
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Conqueror
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Cluedo Master Detective
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Startrash
Amiga Joker 3/90 19.03.2018
Infestation
Amiga Joker 4/90 19.03.2018
Scramble Spirits
Amiga Joker 4/90 19.03.2018
After the War
Amiga Joker 4/90 19.03.2018
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles
Amiga Joker 4/90 19.03.2018
Pirates! Gold
Power Play 7/93 18.03.2018
Starship Titanic
Power Play 6/98 18.03.2018
iPanzer '44
Power Play 6/98 18.03.2018
Warcraft Adventure: Lord of the Clans
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Robo Rumble
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Of Light and Darkness: The Prophecy
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Wrecking Crew (1998)
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Clash
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Monopoly: WM-Edition
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Army Men
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Ian Livingstone's Deathtrap Dungeon
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
KKND 2: Krossfire
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
X-COM: Interceptor
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Panzer Commander
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
Commandos: Hinter Feindlichen Linien
Power Play 7/98 18.03.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
