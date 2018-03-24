|
Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
First Samurai, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Italy 1990: Winners Edition (U.S. Gold) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lemmings Level - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mercenary III: The Dion Crisis / Damocles 2: Double Trouble - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mercenary III: The Dion Crisis / Damocles 2: Double Trouble - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Detlef Pauckner (Spock) - Update the artist page
