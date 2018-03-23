|
|Posted: 23.03.2018 - 14:13 Post subject: MorphOS: InstantZip 3.3 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
InstantZip wurde in der Version 3.3 für MorphOS veröffentlicht
Neu:
InstantZip verwendet jetzt auch die xad.library von MorphOS.
So kann es nun auch RAR, LHA, BZIP2, usw.
+ Der Button "Datei hinzufügen" öffnet nun einen Multiselect ASL Requester
+ Mehr Gaugs
+ Ganze verzeichnisbäume bei Auswahl erstellen
+ Kompression von bzip2 korrigiert
+ Unterstützung der z.library
Hinweis zu RAR:
Nur der xad Client von Fabien "Fab" Coeurjoly funktioniert einwandfrei.
Der aus dem Aminet ist fehlerhaft und nicht zu empfehlen.
Fabs RAR Client: rar_xad_client
Hinweis zum 7z Client aus dem Aminet:
Dieser Client listet das Inhaltsverzeichnis korrekt auf, wird aber leider nicht korrekt entpackt.
http://world-of-amiga.eu/download/InstantZip_3.3.lha
Quelle: https://morph.zone
|
|
|
