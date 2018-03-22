|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38732
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 22.03.2018 - 00:03 Post subject: Nur heute: Amiga Future Abo + kostenlos The Dream of Rowan
|
|
|
Die Amiga Future ist im Januar 20 Jahre alt geworden. Und da wir wollen das die Amiga Future noch viel älter wird, haben wir uns entschlossen dieses Jahr einige Abo-Aktionen zu starten.
5. Amiga Future Aboprämie 2018
Die ersten 10 User die ab sofort ein Abo der Amiga Future in unserem Onlineshop bestellen, erhalten die Vollversion von The Dream of Rowan auf CD als kostenlose Beilage.
Diese Aboaktion endet nach Vergabe der 10 Aboprämien oder späterstens zum einschließlich 22.3.2018 (Die Aktion gilt also nur heute!)
Achtung! Unser Onlineshop ist leider nicht in der Lage anzuzeigen ob die Aboprämien bereits alle vergeben sind.
Infos 20 Jahre Amiga Future: http://www.amigafuture.de/viewtopic.php?t=44430
http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum