Amiga Future Archive Vesalia
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38727
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 20.03.2018 - 08:00    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Leander (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Leander is another Legendary game on the Amiga, developed by Travellers Tales, and released by Psygnosis in 1991. We step back in time to the days of ancient myths, with lots of men and monsters to battle.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0WyQXSCd68


How to bridge Discord to 1988 Chat service IRC!

In this video I show you how to connect the modern discord service to the orginal chat service IRC.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daU7CTKLwec



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Rainbow Islands

In this week's Nostalgia Time I play Rainbow Islands on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDload, a game from my childhood which I have fond memories of!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=530zG8DI39U


Dan Wood - kookytech.net: Tower 57 - New 2018 Amiga Game

Tower 57 is a steam-punk shooter inspired by classics like Chaos Engine. It has recently been released on NG Amiga platforms - in this video I take a look at the MorphOS version.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khueCD7qmIw


MsMadLemon: C64 Ultimate II+ Part 2 - Software setup and testing

Part 2 of exploring the 1541 Ultimate II+ Cartridge by Gideon's Logic Architectures. In this part I go through everything to do with the Software side of things and how it all works, I test a few games through loading from simulated 1541, Datasette and Cartridges via CRT files.
Featured games are: Ms Pacman, Prince of Persia, Sam's Journey, Batman the Movie and Sanxion.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzUKtwCSzQc


MsMadLemon: The Dream of Rowan by Amiten Software - Chillout Time

Today is a nice chillout video of me playing through and reviewing 'The Dream of Rowan' by Amiten Software. Also included are some Amiten Live stream clips of us amigos chilling out in the stream.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZZUqKEXr7E


Zeewolf 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Zeewolf 2 is a 3D shoot em up, in the style of Virus, but with the firepower of Desert Strike. The game feels like an update to the original game in every way; - it feels faster and smoother, and with lots more things to do.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQN64wspyJk
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold