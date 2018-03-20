AndreasM

Posted: 20.03.2018 - 08:00 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Leander (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Leander is another Legendary game on the Amiga, developed by Travellers Tales, and released by Psygnosis in 1991. We step back in time to the days of ancient myths, with lots of men and monsters to battle.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0WyQXSCd68





How to bridge Discord to 1988 Chat service IRC!



In this video I show you how to connect the modern discord service to the orginal chat service IRC.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daU7CTKLwec







Nostalgia Time Amiga - Rainbow Islands



In this week's Nostalgia Time I play Rainbow Islands on the Commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDload, a game from my childhood which I have fond memories of!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=530zG8DI39U





Dan Wood - kookytech.net: Tower 57 - New 2018 Amiga Game



Tower 57 is a steam-punk shooter inspired by classics like Chaos Engine. It has recently been released on NG Amiga platforms - in this video I take a look at the MorphOS version.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khueCD7qmIw





MsMadLemon: C64 Ultimate II+ Part 2 - Software setup and testing



Part 2 of exploring the 1541 Ultimate II+ Cartridge by Gideon's Logic Architectures. In this part I go through everything to do with the Software side of things and how it all works, I test a few games through loading from simulated 1541, Datasette and Cartridges via CRT files.

Featured games are: Ms Pacman, Prince of Persia, Sam's Journey, Batman the Movie and Sanxion.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzUKtwCSzQc





MsMadLemon: The Dream of Rowan by Amiten Software - Chillout Time



Today is a nice chillout video of me playing through and reviewing 'The Dream of Rowan' by Amiten Software. Also included are some Amiten Live stream clips of us amigos chilling out in the stream.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZZUqKEXr7E





Zeewolf 2 (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



Zeewolf 2 is a 3D shoot em up, in the style of Virus, but with the firepower of Desert Strike. The game feels like an update to the original game in every way; - it feels faster and smoother, and with lots more things to do.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQN64wspyJk

