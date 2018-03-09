Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38713
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.03.2018 - 10:06    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Deadlock II: Shrine Wars PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Armor Command PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Great Battles of Caesar PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Flying Saucer PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Tex Murphy: Overseer PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Dark Reign: Rise of the Shadowhand PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
iF-22: Version 5.0 PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
F/A-18 Korea PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Mr. Do PC Player 5/98     15.03.2018
Powerslide: Make Your Own Damn Road PC Player 1/99     15.03.2018
Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft PC Player 1/99     15.03.2018
Space Bunnies must die! PC Player 1/99     15.03.2018
Enemy Zero PC Player 1/99     15.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - WWII Fighters PC Player 1/99     15.03.2018
Kult-Musik: a Tribute to Chris Hülsbeck     13.03.2018
Overlander Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Window Wizard Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Chicago 90 Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Othello Killer Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Pipe Mania!! Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
5th Gear Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Stryx Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Windwalker Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Dragons Breath Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Gold of the Americas: The Conquest of the New World Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Footballer of the Year 2 Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
E.S.S. - European Space Simulator Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Bad Company Amiga Joker 3/90     13.03.2018
Maximum Force: Pull the Trigger PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Bugriders: The Race of Kings PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Sentient: Aufbruch in die Unendlichkeit PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Zombieville PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Twisted Metal 2 PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Pink Panther und die Zauberformel PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
R-Type PC Player 4/98     11.03.2018
Golf Pro, The PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Actua Golf 2 PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Actua Ice Hockey PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Red Baron II PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Semper FI PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Interstate '76: Nitro Riders PC Player 5/98     11.03.2018
Doom Power Play 7/93     09.03.2018
LMK: Legenden der Magier-Kriege Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Metalizer Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Spec Ops: Ranger Assault Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Starcraft Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Microsoft Golf 1998 Edition Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Outwars Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Micro Machines V3 Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Monster Truck Madness 2 Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Total Annihilation: Die Core-Offensive Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Tennis Manager Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Plane Crazy Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Hexplore Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - F-15: Luftüberlegenheit, wie sie im Buche steht Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold