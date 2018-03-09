User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38713
Location: Übersee
Posted: 17.03.2018 - 10:06 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Deadlock II: Shrine Wars
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Armor Command
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Great Battles of Caesar
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Flying Saucer
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Tex Murphy: Overseer
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Dark Reign: Rise of the Shadowhand
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
iF-22: Version 5.0
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
F/A-18 Korea
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Mr. Do
PC Player 5/98 15.03.2018
Powerslide: Make Your Own Damn Road
PC Player 1/99 15.03.2018
Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft
PC Player 1/99 15.03.2018
Space Bunnies must die!
PC Player 1/99 15.03.2018
Enemy Zero
PC Player 1/99 15.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - WWII Fighters
PC Player 1/99 15.03.2018
Kult-Musik: a Tribute to Chris Hülsbeck
13.03.2018
Overlander
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Window Wizard
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Chicago 90
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Othello Killer
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Pipe Mania!!
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
5th Gear
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Stryx
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Windwalker
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Dragons Breath
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Gold of the Americas: The Conquest of the New World
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Snoopy: The Cool Computer Game
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Footballer of the Year 2
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
E.S.S. - European Space Simulator
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Bad Company
Amiga Joker 3/90 13.03.2018
Maximum Force: Pull the Trigger
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Bugriders: The Race of Kings
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Sentient: Aufbruch in die Unendlichkeit
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Zombieville
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Twisted Metal 2
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Pink Panther und die Zauberformel
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
R-Type
PC Player 4/98 11.03.2018
Golf Pro, The
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Actua Golf 2
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Actua Ice Hockey
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Red Baron II
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Semper FI
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Interstate '76: Nitro Riders
PC Player 5/98 11.03.2018
Doom
Power Play 7/93 09.03.2018
LMK: Legenden der Magier-Kriege
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Metalizer
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Spec Ops: Ranger Assault
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Starcraft
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Microsoft Golf 1998 Edition
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Outwars
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Micro Machines V3
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Monster Truck Madness 2
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Total Annihilation: Die Core-Offensive
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Tennis Manager
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Plane Crazy
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Hexplore
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - F-15: Luftüberlegenheit, wie sie im Buche steht
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
