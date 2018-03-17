|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38713
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 17.03.2018 - 10:06 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Lee Martin - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Luca Carminati - Update the artist page
Bumpy's Arcade Fantasy - Upload 76 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bumpy's Arcade Fantasy - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bumpy's Arcade Fantasy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ocean - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Images - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Paul Woakes - Update the artist page
Paul Woakes - Update the Artist photo comments
Paul Woakes - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Archer MacLean - Update the Artist photo comments
Archer MacLean - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Archer MacLean - Update the artist page
Jeff Minter (Yak) - Update the artist page
Jeff Minter (Yak) - Update the Artist photo comments
Jeff Minter (Yak) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Lords Of Power, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pink Pig Software - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Blob Kombat - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 34 Game map pictures - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 26 Game map pictures - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
