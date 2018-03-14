|
|
|
|
|
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38688
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 14.03.2018 - 07:43 Post subject: Tower57 erschienen
|
|
|
Die Amiga Version von Tower57 ist ab sofort für AmigaOS 4, MorphOS und AROS erhältlich.
Einen ausführen Bericht über das Spiel findet ihr in der Amiga Future Ausgabe 131.
https://benitosub.itch.io/tower-57
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
