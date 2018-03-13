|
IRA 2.9 veröffentlicht
IRA wurde in der Version 2.9 veröffentlicht
IRA ist ein tragbarer M68k-Reassembler für ausführbare Dateien im AmigaOS-Hunk-Format, Bibliotheken, Geräte und rohe Binärdateien. Vorkompilierte Binärdateien für AmigaOS 2/3/4 und MorphOS sind enthalten.
http://sun.hasenbraten.de/~frank/projects/
