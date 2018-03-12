|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2788
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
Posted: 13.03.2018 - 12:48 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: RNOInfoScreen V1.5 erschienen
|
|
|
12.03.2018 RNOInfoScreen V1.5 [OS3, OS4, MOS und WOS] von (JPV)
Im Aminet wurde die Version 1.5 von RNOInfoScreen von JPV bereit gestellt.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
