HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2786
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 12.03.2018 - 15:07 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: AmiSSL V4.2 veröffentlicht
07.03.2018 AmiSSL V4.2 veröffentlicht
Das AmiSSL Open Source Team hat die Version 4.2 von AmiSSL fertig gestellt.
Dies sind die Änderungen:
- Aktualisierung des OpenSSL-Backends auf volle Kompatibilität mit der neuesten Version von OpenSSL 1.1.0g (02.11.2017).
- Aktualisierte Root-Zertifikate auf das neueste Mozilla-basierte Bundle von https://curl.haxx.se/ca/
- Behoben: https.c Beispiel Cleanup Code für Nicht-OS4-Ziele (# 18)
- Wiedereinsetzung von AmigaOS-Multithreading-Unterstützung und Semaphor-Schutz unter Verwendung der neuen in OpenSSL 1.1.0 eingeführten Thread-API (# 17)
- Eingefügt: `ppcinline/macros.h`, das alle` LPXX()`Makros enthält, um die AmiSSL-Includes für MorphOS zu verwenden.
- Kleinere Verbesserungen/Korrekturen.
http://aminet.net/package/util/libs/AmiSSL-4.2
