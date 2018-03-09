|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2786
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 12.03.2018 - 15:00 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: PDF_Maker V1.3 erschienen
|
|
|
09.03.2018 PDF_Maker V1.3 erschienen
Andy Broad hat hier eine neue Version von PDF_Maker herraus gebracht.
Dies ist ein einfaches GUI-basiertes Dienstprogramm zum Erstellen von PDF-Dateien aus Postscript-Dateien, insbesondere solchen, die mit Textverarbeitungsprogrammen wie Wordworth erstellt wurden.
Benötigt wird:
- AmigaOS 4.0/PPC,
- AmigaOS 3.0+
- CPU 68020+
- Ghostscript für die eigentliche Konvertierung,
- ProAction für die GUI.Python.
http://os4depot.net/index.php?function=showfile&file=utility/text/convert/pdf_maker.lha
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum