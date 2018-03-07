|
AmigaOS 3: LightView V1.1 veröffentlicht
07.03.2018 LightView V1.1 veröffentlicht
LightView ist ein Echzeit LightWave Objekt Betrachter von Paweî Jackowski und Rafaî Kwaôny.
Nach fast zwei Jahrzehnten wurde die Vollversion veröffentlicht.
Neu ist:
- Version mit Umgebungszuordnung
- Version mit Unterstützung von farbigen Oberflächen
Anforderungen:
- Ein AGA-Chipsatz,
- Kickstart 3.0 oder höher
- 2 Megabyte RAM für einfache Objekte
- Empfohlen mindestens 0,5 MB schnellen RAM, um bei kleinen A1200 Systemen Geschwindigkeit zu gewinnen.
- Bibliothek: Reqtools.library
- Empfohlen NewWpa8 oder PatchWPA8 für Leistungssteigerung.
http://aminet.net/package/gfx/3d/LightView
