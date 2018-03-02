User
Username:
Password:
Remember me
I forgot my password
Don't have an account yet?
You can
register
for FREE
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Datenschutz
Searching
Forum
ASD
Artikel
Heft-Index
FAQ
Gallery
Downloads
Links
Aminet
OS4 Depot
Amazon
Google
Advanced Search
Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:
Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38673
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.03.2018 - 09:03 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Doom
Power Play 7/93 09.03.2018
LMK: Legenden der Magier-Kriege
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Metalizer
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Spec Ops: Ranger Assault
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Starcraft
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Microsoft Golf 1998 Edition
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Outwars
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Micro Machines V3
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Monster Truck Madness 2
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Total Annihilation: Die Core-Offensive
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Tennis Manager
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Plane Crazy
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Hexplore
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - F-15: Luftüberlegenheit, wie sie im Buche steht
Power Play 6/98 09.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 5/82
08.03.2018
D.E.R. Disc-EDV-Report Spezial 2/91
08.03.2018
highscore 6/89
08.03.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 131
08.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 8/82
08.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 12/82
08.03.2018
Retro Gamer 177
08.03.2018
Software Toolworks' Star Wars Chess, The
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Battle Frenzy
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Generations Lost
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Ecco: The Tides of Time
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
PGA Tour Golf 2
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Power Drive
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Red Zone
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Stone Racers
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Rugby World Cup 1995
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Rise of the Robots
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
WWF Raw
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Rock'n'Roll Racing
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Shaq-Fu
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Snatcher
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker
Play Time 2/95 06.03.2018
Interview: Randall Pitchford
Video Games 10/2000 05.03.2018
Guimo
PC Player 1/99 05.03.2018
Abenteuer Europa: Fred Beck jagt Hardy Krunk
ASM 7/94 05.03.2018
Prost Grand Prix 1998
PC Joker 7/98 05.03.2018
Total Carnage
ASM 7/94 05.03.2018
3D Starfighter
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Point X
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Brainstorm (Amiga)
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Jinxter
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Police Quest: In Pursuit of the Death Angel
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
S.M.A.S.H.E.D.
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Rocky
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Thunder Boy
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Chain Reaction
ASM 3/88 05.03.2018
Half-Life
Video Games 10/2000 05.03.2018
Cover: K-Razy Antiks
04.03.2018
Cover: Monster Alien
04.03.2018
Cover: Myriad
04.03.2018
Cover: Sargon II
04.03.2018
Cover: Snooker
04.03.2018
Cover: Wacky Waiters
04.03.2018
Cover: Ghostbusters
04.03.2018
Cover: Karateka
04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Link's Awakening DX
04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Ages
04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Seasons
04.03.2018
Cover: Clowns
04.03.2018
Elite
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Jagged Alliance 2
PC Joker 6/99 02.03.2018
Pirates!
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Dynablaster
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Wimbledon (Sega)
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
WWF Superstars 2
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Dr. Franken
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Spider-Man 2
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Kirby's Dream Land
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Juggernauts
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
Display posts from previous:
All Posts
1 Day
7 Days
2 Weeks
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
Oldest First
Newest First
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page
1
of
1
PDF
Jump to:
Select a forum
Amiga Future
----------------
News deutsch
News english
Internes
Kommentare
Amiga Future Member
Amiga & Kompatible Forum
----------------
Amiga und Kompatible Allgemein
Amiga und Kompatible Spiele
Amiga und Kompatible Hardware
Amiga Programmieren
Amiga Emulation
Amiga General Chat english
Andere Systeme
----------------
PC Allgemein
Andere Systeme
Sonstiges
----------------
Kleinanzeigen - Classifieds
OffTopic
APC&TCP
----------------
APC&TCP-News
APC&TCP-Support
AmiATLAS Support
CygnusEd Support
DigiBooster Support
Roadshow Support
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
Powered by
phpBB
© 2001, 2002 phpBB Group
'AFclean' Theme by
Matthias Overloeper
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold