Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38673
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 10.03.2018 - 09:03    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Doom Power Play 7/93     09.03.2018
LMK: Legenden der Magier-Kriege Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Metalizer Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Spec Ops: Ranger Assault Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Starcraft Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Microsoft Golf 1998 Edition Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Outwars Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Micro Machines V3 Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Monster Truck Madness 2 Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Total Annihilation: Die Core-Offensive Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Tennis Manager Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Plane Crazy Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Hexplore Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Jane's Combat Simulations - F-15: Luftüberlegenheit, wie sie im Buche steht Power Play 6/98     09.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 5/82     08.03.2018
D.E.R. Disc-EDV-Report Spezial 2/91     08.03.2018
highscore 6/89     08.03.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 131     08.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 8/82     08.03.2018
Computer Persönlich 12/82     08.03.2018
Retro Gamer 177     08.03.2018
Software Toolworks' Star Wars Chess, The Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Battle Frenzy Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Generations Lost Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Ecco: The Tides of Time Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
PGA Tour Golf 2 Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Power Drive Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Red Zone Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Stone Racers Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Rugby World Cup 1995 Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Rise of the Robots Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
WWF Raw Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Rock'n'Roll Racing Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Shaq-Fu Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Snatcher Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Jimmy White's 'Whirlwind' Snooker Play Time 2/95     06.03.2018
Interview: Randall Pitchford Video Games 10/2000     05.03.2018
Guimo PC Player 1/99     05.03.2018
Abenteuer Europa: Fred Beck jagt Hardy Krunk ASM 7/94     05.03.2018
Prost Grand Prix 1998 PC Joker 7/98     05.03.2018
Total Carnage ASM 7/94     05.03.2018
3D Starfighter ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Point X ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Brainstorm (Amiga) ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Jinxter ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Police Quest: In Pursuit of the Death Angel ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
S.M.A.S.H.E.D. ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Rocky ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Thunder Boy ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Chain Reaction ASM 3/88     05.03.2018
Half-Life Video Games 10/2000     05.03.2018
Cover: K-Razy Antiks     04.03.2018
Cover: Monster Alien     04.03.2018
Cover: Myriad     04.03.2018
Cover: Sargon II     04.03.2018
Cover: Snooker     04.03.2018
Cover: Wacky Waiters     04.03.2018
Cover: Ghostbusters     04.03.2018
Cover: Karateka     04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Link's Awakening DX     04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Ages     04.03.2018
Cover: Legend of Zelda, The: Oracle of Seasons     04.03.2018
Cover: Clowns     04.03.2018
Elite Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Jagged Alliance 2 PC Joker 6/99     02.03.2018
Pirates! Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Dynablaster Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Wimbledon (Sega) Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
WWF Superstars 2 Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Dr. Franken Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Spider-Man 2 Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Kirby's Dream Land Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Juggernauts Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
