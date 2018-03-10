|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38673
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 10.03.2018 - 09:03 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Stellar 7 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stellar 7 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bograts: The Puzzling Misadventure - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 1996
Stellar 7 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stellar 7 - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stellar 7 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
A-10 Tank Killer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
A-10 Tank Killer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hammer Boy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kristal, The - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Khalaan - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Khalaan - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Nil Dieu Vivant - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Nil Dieu Vivant - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Nil Dieu Vivant - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Ball - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Ball - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Ball - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Does Not Pay / Crime Ne Paie Pas, Le - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Olympique De Marseille / Olympique De Marseille Super Football - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Olympique De Marseille / Olympique De Marseille Super Football - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Olympique De Marseille / Olympique De Marseille Super Football - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Penguins - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 1995
Penguins - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Penguins - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Defenders Of The Earth - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum