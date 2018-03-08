Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38655
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 08.03.2018 - 08:57    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #075 vortex Golden Gate (Teil 2)

Die Golden Gate ist eine Diva, nein, sie kann eine regelrechte Zicke sein. Auf ein paar ihrer Features, als auch ihrer Schrullen schauen wir in dieser Folge. Wer brachte nun die besseren Bridgeboards? Commodore oder doch vortex?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nO5ZEamLRrY


MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Amiga & C64 - Escape From The Planet Of The Robot Monsters

On both the Commodore Amiga and Commodore 64, I play 'Escape From the Planet Of The Robot Monsters. This video doubles up as a comparison between Amiga and C64. The Amiga Version requested by DavPreec and the C64 version requested by Retro Hawk.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoQD6K-hjTs


MsMadLemon: C64 Ultimate II+ Part 1 - Hardware overview and tour

The start of a multi part series where I explore the 1541 Ultimate II+ Cartridge by Gideon's Logic Architectures. In this part I go through everything to do with the hardware, what it is and a tour on how to install it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h0lnneoXk4


Lethal Xcess (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

Lethal Xcess (Wot!, not Cross-ess?), is a vertical Shoot Em Up from 1991. This has all the hallmarks of a great game, but memorising all the attack patterns in order to master it can be quite challenging. Id never heard of this game before I made this review.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BYDr7UZabo


The Guru Meditation: 81 Year Old Commodore Amiga Artist - Samia Halaby

Samia Halaby is a world renowned painter who purchased a Commodore Amiga 1000 in 1985 at the tender age of 50 years old. She taught herself the BASIC and C programming languages to create "kinetic paintings" with the Amiga and has been using the Amiga ever since. Samia has exhibited in prestigious venues such as The Guggenheim Museum, The British Museum, Lincoln Center, The Chicago Institute of Art, Arab World Institute, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Sakakini Art Center, and Ayyam Gallery just to name a few.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDfIkXf3uzA
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold