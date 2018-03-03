|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2770
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 07.03.2018 - 15:52 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: SDL2 V2.07 wurde veröffentlicht
03.03.2018 SDL2 V2.07 wurde veröffentlicht
Im Simple DirectMedia Layer 2 von Sam Lantinga und andere wurden diese Änderungen gemacht:
* Audio-Stream-Konvertierungsfunktionen hinzugefügt:
SDL_NewAudioStream
SDL_AudioStreamPut
SDL_AudioStreamGet
SDL_AudioStreamAvailable
SDL_AudioStreamFlush
SDL_AudioStreamClear
SDL_FreeAudioStream
* Funktionen zum Abfragen und Einstellen der SDL-Speicherzuweisungsfunktionen hinzugefügt:
SDL_GetMemoryFunctions ()
SDL_SetMemoryFunctions ()
SDL_GetNumAllocations ()
* Zusätzliche Sperrfunktionen für den Multi-Thread-Zugriff auf die Joystick- und Gamecontroller-APIs:
SDL_LockJoysticks ()
SDL_UnlockJoysticks ()
* Die folgenden Funktionen sind jetzt Thread-sicher:
SDL_SetEventFilter ()
SDL_GetEventFilter ()
SDL_AddEventWatch ()
SDL_DelEventWatch ()
Erforderlich:
- AmigaOS 4.1 Finale Edition
- MiniGL (optional aus Sicht von SDL2, aber OpenGL-Kontext könnte von der SDL2-Anwendung noch benötigt werden)
- OpenGL ES 2.0 (optional)
