|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2770
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 07.03.2018 - 15:38 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: MilkyTracker SDL2 V1.02 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
03.03.2018 MilkyTracker SDL2 V1.02 veröffentlicht
Vom Milkytracker Team wurde eine neue SDL2-Version ihres FT2-kompatiblen Musik-Trackers bereit gestellt.
Dies ist ein neuer Milkytracker-Port für AmigaOS 4 der eine SDL2-Bibliothek benötigt.
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum