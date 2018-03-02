|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2770
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 07.03.2018 - 15:19 Post subject: AmigaOS 4: OO library V1.3 veröffentlicht
02.03.2018 OO library V1.3 veröffentlicht
Tuomas Hokka hat in Version 1.3 diese Änderungen gemacht:
- GoFullScreen() zur Fensterklasse hinzugefügt
- Behoben: GetCurrentPos() Berechnung in der Videoklasse
- Ein Fehler in SimpleVideo.c wurde behoben
