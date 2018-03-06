|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2770
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 07.03.2018 - 12:31 Post subject: SAGA Treiber V1.1 für Vampire Karten erschienen
06.03.2018 SAGA Treiber V1.1 für Vampire Karten erschienen
Eine neue Version vom SAGA Treiber für die Vampire Karten wurde vom Apollo veröffentlicht.
