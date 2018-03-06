|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38649
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 06.03.2018 - 15:12 Post subject: Eine Woche mit AROS - Woche 8
|
|
|
ncafferkey schreibt:
In der Woche des 26. February:
- Kernel-Debug-Ausgabe von Sashimi, Bifteck usw. (neil)
- Problem mit Software-Interrupts behoben, das beim Aktivieren von ACPI zu Stottern in der HDAudio-Wiedergabe führten (neil)
- Lässt die CPU wieder schlafen, wenn kein Task ausgeführt wird und ACPI deaktiviert ist. Vermeidet, dass VMs die CPU-Zeit des Hosts ohne Grund belasten und spart Strom, wenn sie nativ ausgeführt wird (neil)
Beachtet, dass keine dieser Änderungen in den nächtlichen Builds verfügbar ist, da SourceForge noch nicht funktioniert.
Dieser Überblick wurde von den verschiedenen AROS-Entwicklern noch nicht geprüft und ist daher als vorläufig anzusehen. Korrekturen und Änderungen findet Ihr unter:
http://aros-exec.org/modules/newbb/viewtopic.php?viewmode=flat&type=&topic_id=8848&forum=2
http://aros-exec.org
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum