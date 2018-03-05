|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38645
Location: Übersee
Posted: 05.03.2018 - 14:25 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 131 erschienen
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 131 (März/April 2018) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Special phase5 Digital Products 2017 - Hoax oder Hoffungsträger?
Review The Dream of Rowan
Preview Alarcity
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: http://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
4. Amiga Future Aboprämie
Amiga Future 10 EUR Abonnementenbonus
Bestellt ein Amiga Future 1-Jahres-Abonnement und erhaltet einen 10 EUR (12 USD) Rabattgutschein für die Vollversion von AmiKit X.
Das Angebot endet zum 20. März 2018.
Unter allen Lesern die ihre fällige Aboverlängerung bis zum 20. März 2018 erneuert haben, werden ebenfalls 5 Rabattgutscheine verlost.
AmiKit ist eine ultimative Sammlung von 400 vorinstallierten AmigaOS3.x-Anwendungen, die unter Windows, Mac oder Linux laufen (Dank WinUAE-Emulator).
Webseite: http://www.amikit.amiga.sk
Infos 20 Jahre Amiga Future: http://www.amigafuture.de/viewtopic.php?t=44430
http://www.amigashop.org
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
