Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2749
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 03.03.2018 - 13:35 Post subject: AmigaOS 3: JFIF picture datatype V44.8 erschienen
02.03.2018 JFIF picture datatype V44.8 erschienen von Gunther Nikl und Henryk Richter
Diese Version von JFIFdt enthält Verbesserungen des Datentyp-Dispatch-Codes zusammen mit einer aktualisierten jpeg-Bibliothek. Die Optimierung der Baugruppenebene wurde durchgeführt, um die Laufzeitleistung erheblich zu verbessern.
Der Datentyp ist eine All-in-One-Binärdatei für jeden 68020+ Amiga.
