Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38626
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 03.03.2018 - 08:26


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Elite Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Jagged Alliance 2 PC Joker 6/99     02.03.2018
Pirates! Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Dynablaster Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Wimbledon (Sega) Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
WWF Superstars 2 Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Dr. Franken Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Spider-Man 2 Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Video Games 10/92     02.03.2018
Kirby's Dream Land Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Juggernauts Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap Video Games 11/92     02.03.2018
Gewinnspiel: Love Tramp ASM 6/86     28.02.2018
Cover: Pinball Spectacular     28.02.2018
Cover: Platman Worlds     28.02.2018
Cover: Renaissance     28.02.2018
Cover: Tank Battalion     28.02.2018
Cover: Pit, The     28.02.2018
Cover: Sky is Falling, The     28.02.2018
Cover: Bullet     28.02.2018
Cover: Cosmic Jailbreak     28.02.2018
Cover: Draw Poker     28.02.2018
Cover: Duck Shoot     28.02.2018
Cover: Gorf     28.02.2018
Cover: Superslot     28.02.2018
Doctor Who: and the Mines of Terror ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1986) ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Tau Ceti ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Atic Atac ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Batman ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Super Hits ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Quazatron ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Gwendoline ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Way of the Tiger, The ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Sea Strike ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Forbidden Planet ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Berks Trilogy ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Kirel ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Clean-up Time ASM 6/86     27.02.2018
Formel 1 97 PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Powerboat Racing: Pure Power PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Jet Moto PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
DSF Ski PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Midway Collection 2 PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Bust-A-Move 2 PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Star Trek Pinball PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Last Bronx PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Dark Rift PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Dark Colony: The Council Wars PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Warbreeds PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Seven Years War PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Vlad Tepes Dracula PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Search and Rescue PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Stealth Reaper 2020 PC Player 4/98     25.02.2018
Soldier of Fortune (2000) PC Joker 5/2000     24.02.2018
Star Wars - Force Commander PC Joker 5/2000     24.02.2018
My friend Koo PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
You don't know Jack PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
Sega Rally Championship PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
Dig Dug PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
Starcraft PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
SubSpace PC Player 3/98     24.02.2018
Battlezone (1998) PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Dunkle Manöver PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Jazz Jackrabbit 2 PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Incoming PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Tonic Trouble PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Ubik PC Player 4/98     24.02.2018
Cover: Centipede     23.02.2018
Cover: Jungle Hunt     23.02.2018
Cover: Missile Command     23.02.2018
Cover: Pac-Man     23.02.2018
Cover: Pengo     23.02.2018
Cover: Pole Position     23.02.2018
Cover: Q*Bert     23.02.2018
Cover: Qix     23.02.2018
Cover: Realsports Tennis     23.02.2018
Cover: Space Invaders     23.02.2018
Cover: Star Raiders     23.02.2018
Cover: Super Breakout     23.02.2018
Werbung: Werbeflyer Atari 5200     23.02.2018
Cover: My Life     23.02.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
