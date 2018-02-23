User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38626
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.03.2018 - 08:26 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Elite
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Jagged Alliance 2
PC Joker 6/99 02.03.2018
Pirates!
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Dynablaster
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Wimbledon (Sega)
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
WWF Superstars 2
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Dr. Franken
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Spider-Man 2
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Blues Brothers, The
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
Video Games 10/92 02.03.2018
Kirby's Dream Land
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. the Juggernauts
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap
Video Games 11/92 02.03.2018
Gewinnspiel: Love Tramp
ASM 6/86 28.02.2018
Cover: Pinball Spectacular
28.02.2018
Cover: Platman Worlds
28.02.2018
Cover: Renaissance
28.02.2018
Cover: Tank Battalion
28.02.2018
Cover: Pit, The
28.02.2018
Cover: Sky is Falling, The
28.02.2018
Cover: Bullet
28.02.2018
Cover: Cosmic Jailbreak
28.02.2018
Cover: Draw Poker
28.02.2018
Cover: Duck Shoot
28.02.2018
Cover: Gorf
28.02.2018
Cover: Superslot
28.02.2018
Doctor Who: and the Mines of Terror
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1986)
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Tau Ceti
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Atic Atac
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Batman
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Super Hits
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Quazatron
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Gwendoline
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Way of the Tiger, The
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Sea Strike
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Forbidden Planet
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Berks Trilogy
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Kirel
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Clean-up Time
ASM 6/86 27.02.2018
Formel 1 97
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Powerboat Racing: Pure Power
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Jet Moto
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
DSF Ski
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Midway Collection 2
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Bust-A-Move 2
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Star Trek Pinball
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Last Bronx
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Dark Rift
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Dark Colony: The Council Wars
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Warbreeds
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Seven Years War
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Vlad Tepes Dracula
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Search and Rescue
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Stealth Reaper 2020
PC Player 4/98 25.02.2018
Soldier of Fortune (2000)
PC Joker 5/2000 24.02.2018
Star Wars - Force Commander
PC Joker 5/2000 24.02.2018
My friend Koo
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
You don't know Jack
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
Sega Rally Championship
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
Dig Dug
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
Starcraft
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
SubSpace
PC Player 3/98 24.02.2018
Battlezone (1998)
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Dunkle Manöver
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Jazz Jackrabbit 2
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Incoming
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Tonic Trouble
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Ubik
PC Player 4/98 24.02.2018
Cover: Centipede
23.02.2018
Cover: Jungle Hunt
23.02.2018
Cover: Missile Command
23.02.2018
Cover: Pac-Man
23.02.2018
Cover: Pengo
23.02.2018
Cover: Pole Position
23.02.2018
Cover: Q*Bert
23.02.2018
Cover: Qix
23.02.2018
Cover: Realsports Tennis
23.02.2018
Cover: Space Invaders
23.02.2018
Cover: Star Raiders
23.02.2018
Cover: Super Breakout
23.02.2018
Werbung: Werbeflyer Atari 5200
23.02.2018
Cover: My Life
23.02.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
