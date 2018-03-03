|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 38626
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.03.2018 - 08:26 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Ambermoon - [improved] - (Thalion) access fault removed, icons and docs added - Info
Super Skidmarks - [improved] - (Acid Software) increased memory to allow more cars, fixed crash on exit - Info
Laser Squad - [improved] - (Teque) supports another version - Info
Xenon 2 - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) possibility to skip introduction added - Info
Silkworm - [improved] - (Sales Curve) jeep player controls defaults to joystick, adapted to WHDLoad v17, files can be crunched, no high scores save on used cheat mode - Info
Great Courts / Pro Tennis Tour - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) fixed random keyboard interrupt crash at startup - Info
One On One - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) slow down game on faster amigas, joystick port swap is the default - Info
Leisure Suit Larry 5 - [updated] - (Sierra) reassembled slave for new kickemu - Info
Leander - [improved] - (Psygnosis) option to skip introduction, trainer improved - Info - Image
Impossible Mission 2025 - [improved] - (Microprose) fixed install script - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
